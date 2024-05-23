Photo Release

May 23, 2024 Senate ratifies Bicam report on Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito commends Sen. Cynthia Villar for shepherding the successful outcome of the bicameral conference on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2432, House Bill No. (HBN) 3917 and HBN 9284 or the Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act. During Wednesday’s plenary session, May 22, 2024, Ejercito, principal author of the bill, acknowledged the previous leadership, particularly former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri and former Majority Leader Joel Villanueva. “This bill was refined during their watch. They should receive their fair share of the credit. The Senate had worked on this bill for their future. It will level the playing field for the farmers and purge our land of profiteers, hoarders and cartels. They are the pests choking our agricultural sector. This bill will uproot them and put them in jail,” according to Ejercito. The Senate ratified the bicameral report. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)