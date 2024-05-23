Photo Release

May 23, 2024 Escudero: I am just a bridge: Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero describes himself as a bridge from which different opinions could cross. During his fourth day as Senate President, Escudero said he would start with the institution, expressing belief that a clean and organized office would deliver clean and organized services to the people. “I don't really consider myself a leader. I think of myself as a bridge instead of a leader. To reach different and seemingly incompatible perspectives, opinions and needs. For me, the job of every leader is to serve as a bridge to get the views, opinions and needs of the other across,” Escudero said in his first appearance as Senate leader at the Kapihan sa Senado Thursday, May 23, 2024. When asked about his plan in the Senate, Escudero said: “I believe in the simple belief and perspective that if the office is organized and clean for the people we serve, the service provided by the employees will also be organized and clean. I believe that if a place is clean and tidy, it will also be kept clean and tidy, not only by the employees, but by anyone who visits it.” During the media briefing, Escudero also assured that the Senate will not be a rubber stamp of Malacañang and it will continue to live up to its role as the “last bastion of democracy.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)