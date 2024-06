Photo Release

June 20, 2024 Unwavering support to women: Senator Pia S. Cayetano reaffirms her unwavering dedication to improving the well-being of women and healthcare workers in the country. In an event in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, organized in partnership with Mayor Jennifer "Jenny" Barzaga, Senator Cayetano addressed over 2,000 healthcare workers and women, as part of her advocacy to support frontline workers and empower women nationwide.