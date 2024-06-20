Photo Release

June 20, 2024 Creation of Science and Technology schools: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Committee on Basic Education hearing to discuss various local bills seeking to rename, separate, and establish national high schools in different parts of the country. During Thursday’s hearing, June 20, 2024, Gatchalian expressed his full support for the creation of additional national and science high schools. “Let me put on record my utmost support to these bills. In fact I filed a bill that will create math and science schools all over the country, specifically one per local government unit (LGU) and I truly believe that in order to harness the full potential of our learners, we need to establish this type of school,” Gatchalian said. “The future will be revolving around technology, math, and science, and I commend the good sponsor of HBN 10269 or the creation of Bacoor City National Science and Technology High School, Congresswoman Lani Mercado, for spearheading this because this is really a good project and shining example for everyone to emulate,” he added. Also in the agenda are the Renaming of Schools (House Bill No. 9500 or New Partido National High School in Goa, Camarines Sur, and HBN 9501or San Sebastian National High School in Lagonoy, Camarines Sur); Separation of School Extensions (HBN 9592 or Karpok National High School in Lapuyan, HBN 9593 or Pampang National High School in Lapuyan, and HBN 9594 or Liguac National High School in Pitogo, all in Zamboanga Del Sur); and Establishment of Schools (HBN 9890 Surop National High School in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, HBN 9891 or Tiblawan National High School in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, HBN 10268 or Ciudad De Strike Integrated School in Bacoor, Cavite, and HBN 10269 or Bacoor City National Science and Technology High School in Bacoor, Cavite). (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)