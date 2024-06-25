Photo Release

June 25, 2024 The rule of succession: Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino tosses question to Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel as the author of Senate Bill No. 921 that tackles the rule of succession in the event worse thing transpired against the top elected leaders of the country. During Tuesday’s hearing, June 25, 2024, of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, Tolentino thought of a worst-case scenario where there is no President, Vice President and Senate President. “(What if) a scenario happens wherein after June 30, no oath taking, no election successfully concluded and what we have in place will be just 12 elected senators coming from that six-year term,” Tolentino said. “Would that be included (in the bill) because there will only be 12 elected senators holding office, all the members of Congress whose terms expire. Newly elected, not yet proclaimed, haven't taken the oath yet, including the President and the Vice President… what happens then?” he asked. Pimentel admitted that Tolentino raised a valid and important case scenario. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)