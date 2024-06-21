Photo Release

June 21, 2024 Enhancing tax incentives: Sen. Win Gatchalian on Friday, June 21, 2024, presides over the first technical working group meeting on the bill seeking to amend the provisions of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises, or the CREATE Act. Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, has filed Senate Bill No. 2654, or an Act Enhancing Philippine Tax Incentives (CREATE More). The senator said the bill aims to clarify the rules and policies on the administration of the fiscal regime incentives in the hope that it would pave the way to a more stable investment climate and attract new investors. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)