Photo Release

June 21, 2024 Advocating for modern transport system: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, former vice-chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, stresses that he has been an advocate for modernization of mass transportation system such as the national railways. Ejercito, during the first public hearing on public utility vehicle modernization program under Sen. Raffy Tulfo as chairperson of the panel, said he wanted to find out from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and other concerned government agencies whether the modernization of jeepneys is coordinated with the modernization of the transit system. “(The modernization of PUVs or jeepneys) should be a feeder... they should be included in the master plan of our modernization (program). Unlike for the past decades, the routes were messed up, the LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) wantonly issued franchises,” the senator said in Filipino. “The question is: when will it be ready? It seems that the PUV modernization program stalled and was not implemented as planned based on the timeline,” Ejercito stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)