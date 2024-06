Photo Release

June 21, 2024 Manila visit of US Seventh Fleet ship shows ‘strong PH-US alliance: Senate Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino on Friday said that the visit of USS Blue Ridge (LLC), the flagship of the Seventh Fleet of the United States (US) Navy, shows the “strong alliance” between the United States and the Philippines amid the escalation of confrontations involving Filipino and Chinese forces deployed at the West Philippine Sea (WPS).