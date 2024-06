Photo Release

June 21, 2024 Tolentino welcomes the arrival of the USS Blue Ridge in Manila: In his speech at the welcoming ceremonies for the USS Blue Ridge at the Manila South Harbor, Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino cited that the ideals of national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal – including justice, freedom, and cooperation – are the same themes that have bound the relations between the Philippines and the United States for several decades.