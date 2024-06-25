Photo Release

June 25, 2024 Review strategies in WPS: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Relations, stresses the need to examine the events that took place on June 17, 2024, wherein a Philippine Navy sailor was seriously injured after Chinese vessels intercepted a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre stationed in Ayungin Shoal. During the committee hearing Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Marcos said there is a need to examine the events to determine how the Philippine government can better protect Filipino servicemen and citizens during rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal and to ascertain how it can improve its strategies to make them more effective and safe while asserting the country’s sovereign rights. “Was it (Ayungin incident) an accident?” Marcos asked Seaman First Class Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo, the PN personnel whose thumb was severed during the incident. “What was the intention, in your personal opinion,” the senator added. Facundo said it was not an accident and that the intention was to prevent Navy personnel from conducting the rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to BRP Sierra Madre. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)