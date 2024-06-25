Photo Release

June 25, 2024 De-escalate tensions in WPS: Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for a de-escalation in the tensions at the West Philippine Sea following an incident in the Ayungin Shoal that resulted in the loss of a thumb of a Philippine Navy personnel last June 17. Hontiveros, who attended a public hearing conducted by the Committee on Foreign Relations Tuesday, June 25, 2024, said China had severely violated not only international law but also the Filipinos' human rights. “This is unacceptable. Violence should not be committed on our seas. We must push for a de-escalation in the West Philippine Sea,” Hontiveros said. She said the country must be prepared for continuous unlawful escalation by the Chinese government and be prepare for any eventuality. “I call on government to put politics and diplomacy consistently at the captain’s wheel with the Philippine Coast Guard and Aquatic Resources, fisherfolk and civilian actions. Let us optimize every legal, political and diplomatic potential to preserve Philippine national interest in the region,” Hontiveros added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)