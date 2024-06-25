Photo Release

June 25, 2024 Importance of revisiting the constitution: Sen. Robinhood Padilla stresses the importance of revisiting the Constitution as he presides over the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes’ hearing to discuss a bill and three resolutions Tuesday, June 25, 2024. “We have always emphasized our Constitution is the symbol of our democracy which reflects our collective aspirations and guarantees our rights and freedoms. It laid out the framework of the government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” Padilla said in Filipino. “Despite our placing on the pedestal of this very important document, we cannot avoid encountering some provisions that cause confusion, or doubt. We also cannot deny that there are some provisions from decades past that seem no longer suitable for the needs of modern times,” he added. Included in the agenda are Senate Bill No. 921 (Manner of Selecting an Acting President under Article VII, Section 7 of the Constitution), Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 4 (Amendments to Section 18 of Article VII of the 1987 Constitution), RBH No. 7 (Amendments to Section 1 of Article XVII of the 1987 Constitution), and RBH No. 8 (Calling for a Constitutional Convention to Revise the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines). (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)