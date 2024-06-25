Photo Release



Villar pushes to care for our protected areas: Sen. Cynthia Villar has underscored the importance of innovative approaches and collaborative efforts to safeguard our protected areas. The chairperson of the Senate committees on environment and natural resources was the Keynote Speaker during the 3rd National Protected Area Conference organized by the DENR–Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB), held today June 25, at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Quezon City.

Villar, itinutulak ang pag-aalaga sa ating protected areas: TINUKOY ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang kahalagahan ng innovative approaches at collaborative efforts para sa ating protected areas. Guest Speaker ang chairperson ng Senate committes on environment and natural resources sa 3rd National Protected Area Conference na inorganisa ng DENR–Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) na ginanap ngayong araw June 25, sa Crowne Plaza Hotel sa Quezon City.