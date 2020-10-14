Have compassion for Baby River's mother: Pangilinan

HAVE compassion for Reina Mae Nasino and allow her more time to attend the wake of her Baby River, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said Wednesday following the decision of the court and the Manila City Jail to reduce the furlough earlier granted Nasino.

Nasino was initially granted three days (October 14-16) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to be at the wake, but this was shortened to two days purportedly due to lack of jail personnel.

"Magulang din ako. Nararamdaman ko ang sakit na nararamdaman ni Reina Mae. Mahabag naman sana ang mga kinauukulan sa nangyari sa kanyang baby. Wala na nga siya noong may sakit ang anak, wala pa rin siya para sa kanyang burol," Pangilinan said.

"Even our own Department of Justice has said that the rigors of the law should be tempered with human compassion. The situation calls for its application, and we hope it's not too late for authorities to respond," he added.

Baby River died due to pneumonia on October 9 after two weeks in the hospital. Despite several appeals to allow her mother to be reunited with baby River as the latter's condition slowly deteriorated, the court did not grant such request.

Nasino was separated from her baby on August 13, just a few days after giving birth. The 23-year-old activist was arrested in November 2019 for alleged possession of firearms. Her lawyers are fighting her case in court.