Senate congratulates JIL members as Church celebrates 42nd anniversary

The Senate today adopted a resolution congratulating members of the Jesus is Lord Church (JIL) for celebrating its 42nd founding anniversary on Oct. 25, 2020.

Senate Resolution No. 540, introduced by Sen. Sonny Angara, was adopted in consideration of Senate Resolution No. 545, authored by Sen. Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao.

According to Angara, the JIL was founded by 15 students from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in 1978 and has since then expanded to other countries and has currently churches in more than 60 nations.

He said JIL continues to bring all peoples to the kingdom of the living God regardless of race, status, belief and religious affiliations through the saving, healing, delivering and transforming power of the Lord Jesus Christ.

"Throughout the pandemic and ensuing quarantines, JIL continued its work of alleviating human suffering while spreading the good news of their faith," Angara said.

He said JIL pastors continue preaching worldwide, through different platforms, and has also launched iHope whose goal is to spread positivity, hope and spiritual guidance to anybody who may be sick, fearful and suffering during these difficult times.

For his part, Pacquiao said JIL's leader, Bishop Brother Eddie Villanueva, continues to lead and touch the lives of his vast followers through the teachings of the scriptures and by walking a life demonstrating a stern devotion to God.

Aside from sharing the teachings of Christ, Pacquiao said the JIL has extensively contributed in community development through giving assistance to the needy, organizing diverse socio-civic activities and extending help in times of calamities.