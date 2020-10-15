Sen. Leila's tweets / quick reactions on Usec. Antiporda's tirade vs UP experts and on the mistreatment of Reina Nasino during her furlough

On DENR Usec. Benny Antiporda's tirade against UP experts...

Kesyo washed in or washed out yan, dugyot pa rin ang kinalabasan. Wag ninyong pagtakpan yan ng makapal ninyong mukha at siraan pa ang mga eksperto ng UP. 389 milyong piso ang nilustay ninyo sa palpak na proyektong yan na dapat sana'y nakatugon sa kumakalam na sikmura ng Pilipino.

Like our medical frontliners, Filipino scientists remain underpaid and underfunded. And you still have the gall to call them bayaran? This regime has mastered the art of putting the blame on others and diverting the issue.

Kilabutan naman kayo sa mga palusot at kapalpakan ninyo!

On the mistreatment of Reina Nasino during her furlough to attend the wake of her daughter...

Shortened furlough. Multiple jail guards. Head to toe in full set of PPE. Shackles on her wrists. No media interviews.

Wag na tayong maglokohan. The dozens of heavily armed escorts tasked to secure Reina Nasino were not there to protect and ensure her safety, as they claimed.

Like the intent of her questionable arrest and continued detention, patuloy na binubusalan ang mga bilanggong pulitikal gaya ni Reina ng isang mapaniil na rehimen na takot sa malayang pagpapahayag at puna ng mga kritiko.