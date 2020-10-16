Press Release

October 16, 2020 BFP presents new fire trucks and fire protection equipment as Bong Go supports modernization of the fire protection bureau Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Thursday, October 15, attended the ceremonial turnover at the Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City of the recently procured equipment of the Bureau of Fire Protection, including 84 units of 1,000 gallons capacity fire trucks, five units of aerial ladder, and three units of rescue trucks to be distributed by BFP to various local government units around the country. "All over the country po ito ipapamahagi. Natutuwa po ako dahil ang gusto naman po natin ay mabigyan ng sapat na kagamitan laban sa sunog ang mga iba't ibang lugar — hopefully sa lahat ng sulok po ng bansa ay handa po tayo," Go said. "Kasi marami pong munisipyo na talagang wala pong pondo na pambili ng ganitong mga kagamitan. Talagang magagamit nila ito," Go added. He said that BFP must continue its efforts to modernize and enhance their ranks by acquiring more fire trucks and equipment to be given especially in remote areas in the country. "Hopefully, patuloy pa ang pag-acquire nila ng mga panibagong equipment. Kinausap ko rin po si Dir. Embang na ikonsidera rin nila 'yung mga maliliit na fire trucks na puwedeng pumasok sa mga liblib o masisikip na lugar kasi doon po madalas nagkakasunog," Go said, referring to BFP Chief Jose Embang, Jr. Last February 11, 2020, the Senator joined President Rodrigo Duterte when they witnessed the turnover of 74 fire trucks. The Senator also continues to provide aid to fire victims in different parts of the country. "Mahirap po mawalan ng bahay at kagamitan dahil sa sunog at iba pang sakuna. Kaya po patuloy akong nagbibigay ng tulong sa mga biktima at nag-iiwan ng ngiti sa oras ng kanilang pagdadalamhati," Go said. "Bilang isang Senador at public servant, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo, lalo na sa mga mahihirap at nangangailangan na apektado ng krisis tulad ng sunog. Kasabay nito ay pagsisikapan ko bilang mambabatas na mas palakasin pa ang ating fire prevention and protection measures," he added. As Vice-Chair of the Senate Committee on Peace and Order and as a main advocate of fire protection modernization initiatives, one of Go's priority bills is Senate Bill 204 which is now consolidated under Committee Report No. 111, otherwise known as BFP Modernization Act of 2020. The measure is currently undergoing the period of interpellation in the Senate. The bill aims to ensure the hiring of more personnel, acquisition of modern fire equipment, and the conduct of trainings for firefighters of the BFP. The bill will also empower local communities in preventing fire incidents by mandating the BFP to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in all LGUs, especially in vulnerable areas. Go also shared that the President fully supports the modernization efforts of the BFP. "Ang sabi ng Pangulo, sabihin mo sa kanila huwag na nila ako unahin, 'yung kagamitan ng mga sundalo at kapulisan at bumbero ang unahin natin," he shared. During the event, Go expressed his and Duterte's full support for the country's fire personnel, citing the government's recent effort to increase the salaries and promote the welfare of the military and uniformed personnel. "Full support po kami sa inyo. Unang-una po, 'yung pangako niya pagkaupo pa lang niya bilang Pangulo, tinupad niya agad ang pangako niya," Go said, referring to the increase in salaries provided to uniformed personnel, including firefighters. Go also said that he supports the President's position of arming BFP personnel so they can help in the fight against criminality. "We are currently studying this added measure of arming firefighters. Nabanggit na rin ito ng Pangulo. Makakatulong din sila sa paglaban ng kriminalidad at para rin maproteksyunan ang kanilang mga sarili. Pati sa kampanya laban sa droga, makakatulong din sila," said Go. In addition to fire trucks and other modern equipment, Go also said that he is coordinating with BFP officials, government finance managers and concerned agencies on how to also provide additional ambulance units to the BFP. He said that providing ambulances will make BFP more responsive in fulfilling their mandates and will be useful, especially in times of national emergencies given that their personnel are well-trained frontliners. "Kapag mayroon nang vaccine kontra COVID-19, pwede pong tumulong ang BFP para mabakunahan ang mga tao. Nagtutulungan po lahat ng ating uniformed personnel, mula military, pulis, bumbero, at iba pa para maprotektahan ang kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan," Go explained. Go thanked officials for their efforts to modernize the BFP and for their continuing service, especially during the pandemic, specifically Department of the Interior and Local Government officials led by Secretary Eduardo Año and BFP officials led by Embang, Jr. Go also acknowledged local officials and district representatives who were present, including Congressman Onyx Crisologo of the 1st District of Quezon City, Congresswoman Angel Amante-Matba of the 2nd District of Agusan del Norte, Mayor Marcy Teodoro of Marikina City, and Mayor Judy Amante of Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte and thanked them for their support to the national government in the bayanihan efforts to overcome the pandemic. "Dahil mahirap ang panahon ngayon, we have to adjust to the new normal pero konting tiis lang po. Alam kong hirap po kayo. Kami ni Pangulong Duterte, hindi kami nawawalan ng pag-asa, magtulungan lang po tayo. Sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kundi tayong kapwa Pilipino," he ended.