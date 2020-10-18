2021 budget post-3rd reading 'errata' not constitutionally consistent: Pangilinan

SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan maintains that the House of Representatives cannot introduce amendments to the P4.5-trillion 2021 budget via "errata" after approving it on third and final reading, calling it inconsistent with the process of legislation.

"Well, they're arguing that position. Pero sa atin sa Senate, and this was already manifested on the floor last week, once it is approved on third and final reading, kung material yung errata, teka muna, hindi na ito consistent with the constitutional process, ika nga, of legislation," said Pangilinan in a radio interview.

Pangilinan was asked about statements by House appropriations chair Eric Yap that amendments will be made to the 2021 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) that the Lower Chamber approved on Friday before it will be submitted to the Senate on October 28.

The former Senate Majority leader said that if the House has corrections or interventions, congressmen can present them during the bicameral conference committee, especially if the amounts are significant.

"Kapag meron silang correction or meron silang intervention, it has to be in the bicam, not to be an errata, lalo na kung napakalaki ng mga halaga," he pointed out.

Pangilinan said the Lower House's plan to introduce amendments to its version of the budget could lead to questions regarding its legality.

The senator recalled that some parts of the 2019 budget were vetoed due to questionable insertions amounting to P95 billion meant for infrastructure projects.

"It can happen again so the Senate is standing firm that after the third reading, hindi na puwedeng i-correct yan," said Pangilinan.

Pangilinan also warned that the late amendments might lead to delays that could result in a reenacted budget for next year.