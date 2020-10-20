Press Release

October 20, 2020 Opening Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros

Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality Hearing Fellow senators, resource speakers, good morning. Noong huling hearing, dumating ang ating bagong witness, si Dale Ignacio, at pinatotoo niya ang lahat ng sinabi ni Allison Chiong. Si Dale ay may bitbit na mahalagang impormasyon para sa ating kumite: he was able to implicate the bosses of the scam, and he was able to detail the discussions that took place in the aftermath of the Chiong revelations where these bosses sought to use their money and power to avoid the long arm of the law. Despite the subpoenas sent to them, the Marinases and their close associates Danieve Binsol and Totoy Magbuhos sought to evade these subpoenas, saying, and I quote, "they deem that there is nothing more that they can contribute to the forthcoming hearing". Messrs, that is not for you to "deem". The subpoena powers of the Senate is not subject to your discretion. I have cited them for contempt and their counsel has committed their attendance, with resource persons Maynardo Marinas and Totoy Magbuhos allowed to testify virtually given their immunocompromised status as elder people. The point is simple: this is not something that you can escape from. Like I keep saying, the walls are closing in. Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa NBI, particular ang Special Action Unit nito, dahil hindi rin nila ito tinatantanan. Ang sabi nga nila sa amin, pagkatapos ng pastillas sa arrivals, ang iimbestigahan nila na susunod ay ang departures o human trafficking na mukhang pare-pareho din ang sangkot, at ang Visa Upon Arrival. We will get to the bottom of this. This House of Cards will fall. It is not a matter of if, but when. Babasagin natin ang business model nila. Dito sa pastillas, ang estimate natin ay ang natabo nila 10 billion pesos. Tapos sa VUA, we have estimated 11 billion to 15 billion. Sa Pastillas, ang pera pumapasok sa airport, tapos sa mga IO pinapamigay. Bago siya mag resign, si Marc Red Marinas ang in charge bilang POD. Sa VUA, diretso sa main office, bago siya mag retire. si Maynardo Marinas naman ang in charge bilang SOCU. Tiba tiba ang pamilyang Marinas, pero nanatili pa din na tanong ay sino ang protector nila? Kung tutuusin, maaring 30 billion hanggang 40 billion pataas ang kinita nitong pinagsamang VUA and Pastillas na nagsimula nung binuksan natin ang ating borders sa China. Hindi pa kasama dito ang mga Departures, kung saan binabayaran ang immigration officials para sa umaalis na Pilipino na tinatraffic abroad. Salamat. I call on the Committee Secretary to identify everyone here present, both physically and virtually, and to administer the oath to those who are here for the first time.