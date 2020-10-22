Praise for Soberano, Gray, Locsin in using voice vs abuse of children and women, not threats: Pangilinan

THE military's red-tagging of actress Liza Soberano, former Miss Universe Catriona Gray, actress Angel Locsin, and other activists is baseless and endangers their lives and security, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said Thursday.

"Ano ba 'yan? Nakipagkwentuhan lang si Liza, binantaan na ng kamatayan. Siya na nga ang binastos at binantaan ng rape, tatakutin pa?" said Pangilinan in reaction to Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) chief Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr.'s warning against the celebrities for engaging with the women's group Gabriela and speaking out against violence against women and children.

Pangilinan called on the police and the military, especially high-ranking authorities, to stop labelling and red-tagging those who responsibly air their views about Philippine society.

"Ayon sa Saligang Batas, ang Armed Forces of the Philippines ang magtatanggol sa taumbayan, hindi maniniil. Protector, not oppressor. These threatening statements are uncalled for and unprofessional and should be called out," he said.

Pangilinan and his own daughter Frankie have been red-tagged for shouldering the bail of those who were arrested for lining up for food rations and violating lockdown restrictions in Quezon City.

"Advocates and progressives must not be mistaken for communists and terrorists. They speak to express and to empower. Paano naman naging komunista si Liza e nagtatanong lang siya tungkol sa mga abuso na nararanasan ng ating mga kabataan at kababaihan?" he said.

Pangilinan rallied the people to support the actress and other individuals who are not afraid to question and offer solutions.

"Hindi krimen ang magpahayag ng opinyon kung paano mapabuti ang Pilipinas," he added.