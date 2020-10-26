Sen. Kiko Pangilinan on Marcos Day declaration:

"Congress in enacting the Human Rights Compensation Measure in 2013 recognized the widespread abuses and atrocities committed by the Marcos regime and apportioned 10 billion pesos as compensation to thousands of its victims taken from proceeds of recovered ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses. The amount of 10 billion pesos was declared as ill-gotten by no less than our Supreme Court. It would be inappropriate to honor a tyrant and a thief.

Also, why is this being pushed when the country is in the middle of a calamity brought about by the pandemic?"