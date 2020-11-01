Press Release

November 1, 2020 PRRD monitoring government response to Typhoon Rolly, says Bong Go as he urges national agencies to immediately aid affected LGUs Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assured the public that he and President Rodrigo Duterte are constantly monitoring the situation and updates on the expected onslaught of Typhoon Rolly as it nears closer to landfall in the Bicol Region. It is expected to hit Aurora-Quezon area on Sunday evening or Monday morning. During a radio interview on Saturday, October 31, Go said that President Duterte has already given directives to concerned government agencies to ensure preparedness and proper response to the effects of the typhoon. "Patuloy naman ang monitoring namin ni Pangulong Duterte sa status ng bagyong ito. Sinisigurado ng Pangulo na laging handa ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na magbigay ng immediate assistance sa mga lugar na naapektuhan ng bagyo," Go said. Go mentioned that the President is presently in Mindanao but he could return to Metro Manila as soon as possible when weather permits it. Touted as possibly 2020's strongest typhoon, Go said that aside from mitigating its effects, the government is focused on immediately restoring normalcy once Typhoon Rolly has left the country. "As usual po, ang importante kay Pangulong Duterte ay maibalik agad sa normalcy ang sitwasyon. 'Yun naman po palagi ang kanyang ipinapaalala sa lahat po ng ahensya ng gobyerno," said Go, identifying some of the roles of concerned agencies in responding to the typhoon. "Kasama na rito ang gagawing pagre-repair sa mga masisirang infrastructures, trabaho po ng DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), ang pag-restore ng kuryente trabaho ng DOE (Department of Energy), ang pagsasagawa ng search and rescue operation at pamimigay ng relief goods at iba pang kailangang asikasuhin," he said, adding that the police force and the military are on high alert and ready to respond to the crisis. He added that the Department of Social Welfare and Development has already prepared and prepositioned relief and financial assistance to those who will be hit by the typhoon. Go assured that various government agencies are coordinating with their counterparts in the local level, saying, "Patuloy po ang pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno. Nakausap ko rin po si Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Ang buong National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council ay nakatutok down to the barangay level." Meanwhile, Go urged LGUs to ensure that they have evacuation centers that are ready to accommodate evacuees while strictly implementing health and safety protocols necessary to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases. "Ayaw nating magkahawahan pa po sa mga evacuation centers... Siguraduhin nating nasusunod ang protocols, pagsuot ng mask, hugas ng kamay, social distancing at kung kailangan mamimigay tayo ng mask at hand washing stations sa evacuees, lalo na sa po evacuation centers, lalo na po ang mga bata, kawawa po dahil malamig pa ngayon umuulan," he added. Go advised affected Filipinos to remain vigilant, cooperate with authorities, and make preparations to protect their safety above everything else. "Sa mga kababayan ko naman, patuloy po tayo mag-cooperate sa mga otoridad. Sila po ang nakakaalam ng nararapat na gawin. Buhay n'yo ang nakasalalay dito," he urged. "I-monitor n'yo ang mga anunsyo ng opisyal at 'wag maniwala sa fake news. Kapag sinabing mag-evacuate, gawin natin ito. Kapag sinabing bawal pumalaot, sundin natin ito dahil buhay po ang nakataya dito at kapakanan ninyo ang parating nasa isipan ng opisyales," he urged. According to Civil Defense Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, the OCD will conduct preemptive evacuation operations in danger zones in Bicol region, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA. The NDRRMC has also released an advisory restricting the sail of vessels in the country's eastern seaboard. Go said that he has already appealed to national agencies to assist local government units that will be severely affected by the typhoon as most of their calamity funds may have already been depleted due to the pandemic. "5% ng local budget ay nakalaan sa calamity fund, pwedeng gamitin ang 70% nito sa disaster preparedness programs nila at ang 30% ay para sa Quick Response Fund. Subalit, dahil sa pandemya, karamihan sa LGUs nagamit na ang calamity fund and I'm sure naubos na," Go explained. "Kinausap ko si Budget Secretary Avisado na baka pwedeng mag-apela sa Executive na matulungan ang mga lugar na tatamaan ng bagyo na makabili ng pagkain at iba pang kailangan para makatulong sa mga apektadong mamamayan," he said. As a legislator, Go said that he will continue to push for the passage of his proposed Department of Disaster Resilience bill to scale up disaster preparedness in the country. "Ito pong aking isinusulong sa Senado, ito pong Senate Bill No. 205 o ang Department of Disaster Resilience Act of 2019. Kailangan na natin scale up ang ating preparedness at resiliency to disasters. Napapanahon na talagang magkaroon ng sariling departamento na nakatutok sa mga ganitong pangyayari," Go explained. "Madalas po tamaan ng lindol, bagyo at iba pang kalamidad and even po noong pumutok ang Taal Volcano. Dapat po mayroon na tayong iisang ahensyang nakatutok dito, mas maayos, mabilis at maasahang serbisyong maibibigay ng gobyerno para rumisponde," he added. The Senator added that a secretary-level leading a department solely dedicated for disaster resilience will ensure streamlined coordination, quicker response, and a more comprehensive approach towards disaster risk reduction, preparedness, recovery and resilience. Ending the interview, Go assured Filipinos that the government is ready to assist them especially in times of crises. "Inaasahan po na magdadala ng malalakas na ulan ang Bagyong Rolly na posibleng magdulot ng pagbaha, landslide at storm surge kaya dapat laging handa tayo dito. Nandito po ang gobyerno na may malasakit sa inyo at handa kaming tumulong," he said.