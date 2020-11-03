Press Release

November 3, 2020 Bong Go reassures expanded task force will pursue all reports of corruption without exemption; warns erring public officials must face the consequences During a radio interview over the weekend, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reassured the expanded inter-agency task force will investigate all reports of fraud and corruption within government without exemption or abatement. "Magkakaroon ng continuing investigation po sa mga corrupt na opisyal sa lahat na ahensya. Tuloy-tuloy ito, walang pipiliin, walang sasantuhin. Kasuhan ang dapat kasuhan, putulin ang dapat putulin, patayin ang lahat ng kalokohan. We will not hesitate in our pursuit to eradicate corruption," vowed Go. The Senator emphasized that the separation of government branches will not prevent the task force from pursuing any public servant suspected of doing corrupt activities. The public, he added, deserve to know which government institutions, agencies and officials bear the responsibility for the widespread corruption within the bureaucracy. "Hindi po hadlang ang separation of powers kapag korapsyon ang pinag-uusapan. Karapatan ng mamamayan malaman kung sino ang corrupt. Kawawa ang taumbayan kung 'di matapos ang korapsyon. Kung mayroon pong katotohanan, dapat malaman ng taumbayan kung sino ang mga involved, lawmaker man o sa executive," he said. Go revealed that all agencies riddled with corruption may be investigated. He also called for the immediate preventive suspension of any official under investigation in order to protect the integrity of the probe and the agency in question. "Tuloy-tuloy po 'yan, aabot ng ten to twenty agencies. Alam po ng taumbayan 'yan, so dapat sugpuin talaga, putulin at turuan ng leksyon. Kung 'di masuspinde ang mga 'yan, 'di madala ang mga 'yan, 'di titigil ang mga 'yan. So, dapat magkaroon po ng imbestigasyon, audit, suspensyon at lifestyle check para maprosecute at makulong," he continued. He reiterated that the Duterte Administration will not relent in its campaign to eradicate corruption until the last day of the President's term. Go reassured that they would not waste this opportunity to put an end to government corruption, and warned those guilty of misconduct that they would face the consequences of their actions. "Kung mayroon pong involved sa korapsyon, harapin ninyo po dahil 'di titigil ang administrasyon na tugisin kayo up to the last day of his term. Mahirap po i-eradicate lahat pero dapat maramdaman ng taumbayan na mayroong ginawa ang administrasyong ito para labanan ang corruption," he said. "Ako naman po, gusto kong makatulong at maging parte ng paglaban sa korapsyon. Ngayon, binigyan kami ng pagkakataon na manilbihan, 'di po namin sasayangin ito," he pledged. After allegations in numerous agencies had erupted, the Senator had suggested the creation of an expanded and more empowered task force to the President to finally put an end to systemic government corruption. The President heeded the call and initiated the creation of a task force that will be mandated to investigate issues of systemic corruption within any agency, prosecute and file charges, conduct lifestyle checks, audit funds, recommend suspensions, and put in jail those found guilty. The Department of Justice will lead the task force and be authorized to create as many panels as it deems necessary, and direct other government agencies to assist or be part of its panels, such as the Office of the Ombudsman, Commission on Audit, and Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, among others. "Dapat po talagang ikulong at totohanin. Sabi ng Pangulo, yayariin namin kayo. Talagang yayariin kayo! Marami na pong nasuspinde sa [Philippine Health Insurance Corporation]. 'Yung iba, nag-resign pero you are not yet off the hook. Hindi kami papayag na ni piso may mawawala sa kaban ng bayan, lalo na itong mga remittances ng overseas Filipino workers na pinaghirapan ng mga Pilipino. Hirap na nga magbayad at pinagpawisan nila ito tapos mababalitaan nila, mananakaw! Hindi kataggap-tanggap 'yan," said Go.