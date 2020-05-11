Dispatch from Crame No. 958:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's statement on red-tagging groups and individuals

11/5/2020

I call on the Duterte government to stop this nonsense of red-tagging individuals and groups by mere suspicion and ignorance of their political beliefs.

Having political convictions and social insights different from the establishment and administration is not synonymous to communism. Grow up!

Activists, socially-conscious artists and cause-oriented groups exist because of the deeply entrenched injustice and social inequality suffered by the poor and the underprivileged, which are mostly caused by government corruption, excesses and bad policies.

Solving these problems should be the priority and where our people's money, resources, and our national energy, must be spent. Not on the ignorance and bigotry of these red-taggers.