Bong Go appeals to national government to aid typhoon-hit LGUs given depleted calamity funds; asks public to remain vigilant amid ongoing threats of COVID-19

Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go on Wednesday, November 4, has appealed to national government agencies to assist local government units affected by Super Typhoon Rolly as most of their calamity funds are already depleted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview after leading the distribution of assistance to more than two thousand fire victims in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Go said that providing additional financial assistance to the typhoon-hit LGUs will be a big help for them in purchasing food products and other essential items for affected constituents.

"I'm appealing to the executive, kay Pangulong Duterte, kay [DBM] Sec. [Wendel] Avisado na tulungan po 'yung mga LGUs na wala na pong calamity fund para po magamit nila dito sa typhoon, pambili ng pagkain, pambili po ng gamot, dahil sunod-sunod po itong disaster na ating kinakaharap," Go said.

Before Super Typhoon "Rolly" made a landfall, Go said that he has already informed Avisado that LGUs will face a big problem given that most of their respective calamity funds have already been utilized in their respective COVID-19 responses.

"Ngayon, nabigla sila dahil sa bagyo, so baka kulang o wala na silang gagamitin para magbigay ng tulong sa mga apektado ng bagyo," he added.

Meanwhile, Go has also appealed to the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with authorities, and follow necessary health and safety protocols despite the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Kahit bumababa 'yung positive cases natin, huwag tayong magkumpiyansa. Patuloy tayong magbayanihan at sumunod sa mga patakaran upang tuluyang malampasan ang krisis na ito," Go said.

He also reiterated that the pandemic response and guidelines being issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases are always based on good science and verified studies.

"Araw-araw po ay pinag-aaralan iyan ng gobyerno through the IATF, and it is based on good science po. Halimbawa, kung ano ang pwede nang buksan, anong level of distancing na pwede palang payagan, o paano tuluyang mabuksan 'yung ekonomiya. Pero, let me remind, mas importante po na protektahan ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino," Go said.

"Ang pera po ay ating kikitain pero 'yung perang kikitain natin ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. So a lost life is a lost life forever," he reminded.

"Kaya mag-ingat tayo, sumunod tayo sa gobyerno. Para naman po ito sa inyong kapakanan. Ibig sabihin, mag-ingat pa rin tayo, hindi dahil bumaba ngayong araw na ito ay magkumpiyansa na tayo," he added.

Go said that as long as there is no vaccine available, COVID-19 will always be a threat.

"Nandidiyan po ang COVID at hindi pa po umaalis. Habang wala pang vaccine na nade-declare as safe na iturok sa bawat Pilipino ay huwag muna tayong maging kumpiyansa," he said.