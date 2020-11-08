PRC AIMS TO AVERT POSSIBLE SPREAD OF COVID-19, OTHER DISEASES IN EVACUATION CENTERS

Aside from providing relief and other humanitarian assistance to families affected by super typhoon Rolly, the Philippine Red Cross has also taken steps to ensure health and sanitation of thousands of families forced to stay in evacuation centers in Bicol.

Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, pointed out that with more than one hundred thousand individuals staying in the temporary shelters, health and sanitation is important to avert possible outbreaks of various infectious diseases, including the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

"Madaling kumalat ang iba't ibang nakakahawang mga sakit sa mga evacuation centers dahil sa dami ng taong sama-sama doon. Kailangan nating pangalagaan ang mabuting kalusugan ang mga taong nasa evacuation centers at panatilihin ang kalinisan doon kaya kami ay nagsagawa ng mga hakbang para rito," he said.

Gordon said that aside from ensuring sufficient supply of potable water, the PRC has also established health or first aid stations in the evacuations centers.

Also in line with the objective, he added that the foremost humanitarian organization in the country also sent an initial shipment of almost 20,000 face masks and 1,500 face shields.

A truck carrying the shipment, among others, left the PRC's national headquarters along EDSA yesterday (Saturday) morning to deliver the supplies to the chapters in Camarines Sur, Albay and Catanduanes.

"This is just the first shipment, most of which will be distributed to our staff and volunteers, to ensure uncompromised delivery of services to the affected families. Pumupunta sila sa iba't ibang evacuation centers at mga affected areas kaya dapat may proteksyon sila para hindi sila mahawa ng mga sakit at makapanghawa ng ibang tao," Gordon said.