Press Release

November 10, 2020 Grace Poe's Manifestation

Approval of FIST bill on third reading Mr. President, I would like to thank my colleagues for accommodating this priority measure; and for giving me an easy time... because you know this is important for our economy and for the businesses and for our banks to maintain a healthy financial situation in our country... I'm very confident about this bill because this has been scrutinized by the experts among our colleagues, Senator Drilon and Sen. Ralph Recto; and I would like to thank them for their guidance and, of course, to my other colleagues also for your support in a timely manner. Thank you, Mr. President.