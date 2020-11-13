Press Release

November 13, 2020 Bong Go appeals for additional risk allowance and hazard pay for health workers and other medical frontliners Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated his call for the grant of Special Risk Allowance (SRA) for both private and public health workers and Active Hazard Duty Pay (AHDP) to frontline Human Resources for Health (HRH) as they continue to work in hospitals and other health facilities despite the growing threats of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Go said that the government must protect the welfare of medical frontliners who provide critical and urgent services to respond to the ongoing pandemic, placing their lives at risk. "Nararapat lamang na mabigyan sila ng dagdag na tulong pinansyal bilang pagkilala sa kanilang sakripisyo. Kailanman ay hindi sila pababayaan ng gobyerno," he said. "Ang ating mga medical frontliners ay ang mga sundalo sa gyerang ito. Sila ang tinuturing nating bayani sa laban kontra COVID-19," he added. Go said that the provision of SRA and AHDP is pursuant to Republic Act (RA) No. 11494 or the "Bayanihan to Recover as One Act" which provides that the national government shall provide SRA to public and private health workers directly catering to COVID-19 patients, and AHDP to all HRH serving in the frontlines. "Nasa Bayanihan 2 po ito. Pinaghirapan nating maipasa ang batas na iyan, kung kaya't dapat siguraduhin na maibigay ang dapat maibigay at maimplementa ang nilalaman ng batas na naglalayong pabilisin ang ating response and recovery efforts laban sa pandemya," Go stressed. He added that the grant of SRA recognizes that public and private health workers who are directly catering to or in contact with COVID-19 patients inevitably have the highest level of exposure to infection. Meanwhile, the grant of AHDP acknowledges that frontline HRH who serve in the frontlines generally encounter greater health risks and hazards than other medical or allied medical personnel not involved in the COVID-19 response. In recognition of their heroic and invaluable contributions, Go said that these health personnel should be entitled to receive the SRA and AHDP as additional compensation to mitigate the physical discomfort, distress and perils associated with the performance of their tasks. "Bigyan natin ng pansin ang mga kapakanan ng ating frontliners - mga health workers, doctors at nurses. Pakinggan at tulungan natin sila dahil sila ang mga sundalong araw-araw na humaharap sa kalabang hindi naman nakikita at inilalagay ang buhay sa panganib upang magtagumpay ang ating bansa sa hamon na dala ng COVID-19," Go said. Earlier this year, Go proposed for national government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, and local government units to be authorized to grant their respective health workers a one-time COVID-19 SRA equivalent to a percentage of their basic monthly salary. "Gamitin po natin ang pondong meron tayo para mabigyan ng proteksyon at alaga ang ating mga health workers, doctors, nurses at iba pang frontliners," he added. The Senator also earlier asked concerned agencies to speed up the delivery of Personal Protective Equipment to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals who continue to perform their duty amid the health threats brought by the disease. "Hindi lang naman po compensation ang issue dito. The best way to help the health sector respond to this crisis is by sufficiently providing them with the tools and protection needed to do their job," Go stressed in his previous statements.