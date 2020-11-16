Dispatch from Crame No. 969:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Quick Reaction to the Prosecutor General's Comments during the Nov. 11 'Kapihan sa Manila Bay'

What my lawyers, particularly Atty. Boni Tacardon, the spokesperson of my legal defense team, have been sharing with media and the public as to the developments in my cases, are FACTUAL.

Wala pong sinungaling sa kampo namin.

As their principal, I authorized my lawyers to disclose to the public material and significant particulars from witnesses' declarations during the hearings, and other case developments, in the interest of truth and transparency.

There is no denying that the trial in my trumped-up drug cases is of high interest to the public. Hence, the public's right to know what's going on in these cases cannot be stifled.