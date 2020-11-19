Press Release

November 19, 2020 Bong Go reminds agencies to ensure proper spending and swift implementation of provisions in Bayanihan 2 law, especially on programs for poor and vulnerable sectors Senator and vice-chair of the Senate Committee on Finance Christopher "Bong" Go issued a strict reminder to government agencies to ensure the prudent use of the funds appropriated under Republic Act No. 11494, otherwise known as the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. "Especially in times of crises, every peso counts. To the implementing agencies, make sure you properly spend public funds and implement programs that will benefit the poor and vulnerable sectors," Go said. He urged concerned agencies to efficiently carry out the provisions of the act and make certain that the financial assistances are brought to and felt by poor and vulnerable sectors who have been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Siguraduhin natin na magagamit ang pera ng bayan ng tama. Siguraduhin natin na makakarating ang tulong sa pinaka-nangangailangan at pinaka-apektado nating mga kababayan. At siguraduhin natin na walang pinipiling oras ang ating pagtulong at pagserbisyo sa bayan," Go had said. The Bayanihan 2 was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte on September 11. It seeks to facilitate the country's recovery from the pandemic and its economic effects by financing various government programs and interventions, including the improvement of the healthcare system, procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, and delivery of aid to industries affected by the pandemic, among others. The measure allocates a total of P165.5 billion to the COVID-19 recovery fund, with P140 billion for regular appropriation and another P25.5 billion as standby funds. As chair of the Senate Committee on Health, the Senator specifically implored the Department of Health to ensure that the necessary funds go to the various health-related responses to the crisis; the purchase of personal protective equipment as well as equipment and infrastructure to increase the capacity of government hospitals; and the research fund of the Health and Technology Assessment Council which advises government on the technologies it could acquire. "Pera ng taumbayan ito kaya siguraduhin natin na magastos ito ng wasto at ni piso ay hindi masasayang. Huwag rin natin sayangin ang oras lalo na pagdating sa pangangailangang pangkalusugan. Umaksyon tayo agad dahil bawat minuto, buhay ng kapwa nating Pilipino ang nakasalalay," he added. "Bilang mambabatas, sinigurado namin maipasa ang Bayanihan 2. Kaya dapat lang na madaliin rin ng mga ahensya ang pag-implementa nito para matulungan ang mga dapat matulungan," he reiterated further. Go also called on the Department of Agriculture to utilize the allocated funds to provide critical support to smallholder farmers and fisherfolk who are in dire need of aid as a result of the pandemic and recent onslaught of typhoons. He called on the department to quickly provide financial assistance through its expanded SURE Aid and Recovery Project as well as cash and food subsidies to help mitigate the impact of the crises affecting the sector. "Suportahan po natin ang ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda. Tulungan natin silang malampasan at makabangon muli mula sa paghihirap na dulot ng pandemya dahil ang sektor na ito ang bubuhay sa ating bansa pagkatapos ng krisis na ito," Go previously said. "Mabilis pong maibabalik ang sigla ng ating ekonomiya kung palalakasin natin ang sektor ng agrikultura sa ating mga probinsya," he added. Last October, the Senator issued various calls for the immediate release of the funds appropriated under the Bayanihan 2 so that necessary resources could be made available to enhance the country's continuing fight against COVID-19, speed up economic recovery, and help Filipinos in need. "Tulad ng palaging paalala ng Pangulo, mayroon dapat tayong isang salita. Kapag may binitawang salita, siguraduhin dapat na ito ay magawa dahil tiwala at buhay ng taumbayan ang nakasalalay dito," he continued.