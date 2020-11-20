Press Release

November 20, 2020 Bong Go lauds LGU preparations, close coordination resulting in low casualty figure from recent typhoons Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Thursday, November 19, commended local government officials in areas hardly hit by the recent typhoons for their preparations and close coordination, resulting in a low number of casualties from the recent calamities. In an interview after leading the distribution of assistance to typhoon victims in Rizal, Go said that the local officials already have enough experience and mechanisms in place as far as disaster response is concerned when compared to the previous years despite being overwhelmed by the recent string of typhoons. "Unang-una, kinokomenda ko ang mga LGUs natin dahil handa sila sa panahong ito, unlike before na nangangapa pa tayo. Ngayon, pinaghahandaan nang husto ng LGUs ang mga bagyo at sakuna," Go said, commending the local disaster preparedness measures in place that helped save lives of Filipinos. Referring to the recent massive flooding that hit the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela caused partially by the release of water from the Magat Dam, Go explained, "Sabi ng PAGASA ay 15% lang po mula sa dam, 85% po mula sa bagyo dahil talagang hindi natin kontrolado ang ulan." "I commend the LGUs po sa effort nila na maghanda, lalo na po ang pag-evacuate bago pa dumating ang pagtaas ng tubig," he added. Asked if a fact-finding committee is needed to probe the release of water from the Magat Dam which compounded the rains that caused the flooding in Cagayan and Isabela, Go said that such decision would be the prerogative of President Rodrigo Duterte and concerned authorities. He said, however, that he would rather focus on efforts to help affected residents fully recover and make communities more resilient by 'building back better'. Go said that while government efforts keep on improving in terms of disaster preparedness and response, there is a need to think long-term in order to mitigate and reduce risks in future disasters. "Dito papasok ang Task Force sa recovery and rehab. May klaro itong mandato at kapasidad upang maimplementa ang mga programa hanggang makabangon muli ang ating mga kababayan. Hindi ito titigil hanggang matapos ang trabaho," he explained. He emphasized that President Rodrigo Duterte has been consistent in his top marching orders for all concerned agencies to immediately assist all affected Filipinos, utilize all available resources to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and mobilize the whole government for a holistic approach towards recovery and rehabilitation. "Ang dapat gawin natin ngayon ay kung paano po maka-recover ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na po ang mga tinamaan tulad ng Catanduanes at Cagayan Valley. Nandiyan ang task force, pwede nilang umpisahan ang rehabilitation efforts at makikita nila doon kung ano talaga ang pagkukulang ng gobyerno," he added. Meanwhile, Go said that he has discussed with President Duterte the construction of mandatory evacuation centers throughout the country as he emphasized that the current available structures are inadequate. He added that the mandatory evacuation center will be a big help for the government as it would no longer utilize schools and classrooms as disaster shelters. "Kagaya nito, nagagamit ang mga eskwelahan, paano kung may klase, saan sila ilalagay? Huwag na natin antayin na may panibagong kalamidad pa na dumating, umaksyon na tayo agad dahil buhay ng mga Pilipino ang nakasalalay dito," he said. Last year, Go filed Senate Bill No. 1228 which provides for the establishment of an evacuation center in every city, municipality and province throughout the country. While he noted that the Department of Public Works and Highways has exerted efforts to build evacuation centers in every region, he said that these need to be augmented further and enhanced to accommodate the needs and protect the lives of all evacuees during calamities. Go added that these evacuations centers to be established must be conducive for concerned agencies involved in disaster response to be able to provide immediate assistance to the evacuees. Health and safety protocols must also be in place to prevent the spread of diseases especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Dapat may komportableng higaan ang mga bata, hindi magkakasakit, may comfort room sila at may maayos na sanitation. Hindi lang dapat ito lugar na pansamantalang masisilungan, ito dapat ay lugar na mapoprotektahan sila, maaalagaan sila, at matutulungan silang makabangon muli," he said. Meanwhile, during his visit to typhoon victims in Rizal, Go said that the National Housing Authority will provide assistance to affected residents should they wish to be relocated or rebuild their homes. "Magbibigay ng pambili ng housing materials at sino naman po ang gustong lumipat ng bahay, merong murang pabahay sa Rizal," Go said. "Pwede rin po nilang i-avail 'yan dahil talagang medyo delikado po ang kanilang lugar tuwing merong baha at sunod sunod na bagyo tulad nang nangyari," he added.