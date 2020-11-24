Press Release

November 24, 2020 Hontiveros to DSWD: Fully enforce mental health programs for typhoon survivors "Millions have been affected by these devastating typhoons. With crisis upon crisis, we are at risk of free-falling into a deep mental health crisis if we don't act swiftly. Mental health should be front and center along with food, water, and sanitation in evacuation centers." This according to Mental Health Act author Senator Risa Hontiveros who urged the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to fully enforce its mental health (MH) programs for typhoon survivors, even after they leave the evacuation centers. She flagged the 'snail-paced' implementation of the disaster-related MH programs since the Department of Health (DOH) and DSWD reported that guidelines were still being crafted. "The crisis is happening right now. We need to fast-track guidelines and roll out services immediately. MH is an invaluable part of rebuilding our lives after a crisis. MH issues like anxiety and depression make it much harder for typhoon survivors to recover. This will affect their work, their schooling and can scar their relationships if we do not heed their needs promptly," she said. "Hindi nagagamot ang mental health problems overnight. It is important that the services they receive aren't one-time, big-time. We should monitor the survivors to ensure that they receive therapy as needed and medicine if prescribed," she added. Hontiveros said that mental health should be integrated in the disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) plan of the country "from planning to monitoring, at both national and local levels, and from readiness to resilience". She said it is important to learn from Yolanda, whose survivors are still experiencing anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) seven years later because of the late MH response. "MH issues are a roadblock to transitioning back to regular life. Habang sinisigurado natin na malinis ang mga evacuation centers, importante ding siguraduhin na may mental health services para sa mga evacuees. Many of them lost everything, and it is uncertain when they will get to leave and when their homes will get rebuilt. In trying to keep them healthy, it is important to consider the depression and even suicidal thoughts they might be experiencing as well," she said. "Our mental health program should be executed so that our survivors can still sleep soundly at night without fearing that every rain or strong wind will end their lives as they know it. Samahan natin sila sa journey to recovery nila every step of the way," she said.