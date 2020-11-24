Press Release

November 24, 2020 Opening Statement at the Hearing of the

Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson

Nov. 24, 2020 More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/11/24/second-senate-committee-hearing-on-red-tagging/ We all learned in school that conflict given any of the following circumstances: 1) There are no rules; 2) Rules are present but are not explained; 3) Rules are explained but are not understood; 4) Rules are explained and understood but are not followed; and 5) Rules are not evenly applied. That being said, your Committee on National Defense and Security will conduct today's hearing for the next 5 hours with the following rules and guidelines: There will be a 10-minute opening statement each from both sides. Thereafter, the Makabayan bloc will be given the first two hours to make their presentations including the rebuttals of the allegations made in the Nov. 3 hearing, without interruption. Then the security sector will be assigned the next one hour. And the remaining time will be for the committee members to ask clarificatory questions. Initially, I made coordination with the security sector, that they be given equal time. But upon prodding from the Senate President, since last time was dominated by the security sector, we'll give the Makabayan bloc more time. Anyway this won't be the last hearing. It is in the spirit of fairness and respect for each other that this hearing will be conducted. Remember, this is not a battlefield of guns and bullets but a venue for the soundness of mind and reason. Lastly, among our guests is an incumbent and distinguished member of the House of Representatives, Rep Carlos Zarate. He should be accorded the courtesy and respect befitting his elective position. So with that, let us begin.