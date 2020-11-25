Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Reaction to Roque's statement that Duterte's exemption of legislators to public shaming does not include her

When Roque, a disgraced former human rights lawyer turned court jester for a mass murderer President, claims that "napakalakas ng ebidensya" or "malinaw na malinaw pa sa sikat ng araw 'yung pananagutan ni Leila de Lima" in the bogus drug cases against me, it makes me wonder how he sleeps at night after regurgitating lies in defense of an evil madman's tyrannical rule.

He knows that the Prosecution's own witnesses have debunked, under oath, Duterte's fictional tale about my alleged drug links. Kayo-kayo na lang ang naglolokohan, mga nuknukan ng sinungaling!

The light at the end of my tunnel is (slowly, but surely) getting brighter and brighter, and no lie from his diarrhea-like press briefings can snuff it out.

Roque must still be singing karaoke under some rock if he's still clinging to the fantasy of my guilt. Their own witnesses have proven his boss a liar many times over.

