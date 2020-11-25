Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Message of Condolences on the Passing of State Prosecutor JP Navera

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Senior Assistant State Prosecutor JP Navera, a brave and principled soul. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and loved ones.

From being part of the first panel of state prosecutors who handled the Ampatuan massacre, to leading the prosecution of the kidnapping and serious illegal detention case against former Army Major General Jovito Palparan, and heading the DOJ Fact-Finding Team that investigated and came out with the report on the Mamasapano incident, aside from other high-profile cases, JP showed utmost courage, intelligence, professionalism and genuine respect for others.

Indeed, JP was one of the most reliable and capable state prosecutors of the Department of Justice. To work with such a brilliant and upright person was truly an honor.

Bihira na ngayon ang gaya ni JP na hindi natinag ang integridad, hindi nagpagamit at hindi ipinagpalit ang prinsipyo para lang sa kapangyarihan o ambisyon. Naging maaga man ang kanyang paglisan, sigurado akong patuloy na magiging huwaran at inspirasyon sa marami ang kanyang husay at katapatan sa serbisyo.

May his soul rest in the loving grace of our Lord.