Hontiveros assists flood-hit Cagayan Valley, donates relief goods to Isabela, Tuguegarao, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino

Senator Risa Hontiveros sends additional assistance to typhoon-hit Cagayan Valley, as she donated relief packs to the victims of Super Typhoon Ulysses in Region 2.

As part of the senator's 'Liwanag at Lingap' relief operations, Hontiveros sent sacks of rice, sardines, corned beef, meat loaf, and noodles to the provincial governments of Isabela, Tuguegarao in Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang pagpapadala natin ng liwanag at lingap sa mga kababayan nating nasalanta ng bagyo, nawalan ng kabuhayan at nawasak ang bahay. Umaasa akong sa munting paraan ay makatulong ito sa mga kababayan natin sa Isabela at Cagayan na matugunan ang kanilang immediate needs gaya ng pagkain," she said.

'Liwanag at Lingap' was initially launched as a typhoon relief effort for the victims of Typhoon Rolly. Hontiveros has since donated relief packs to the Bicol Region, Marikina City, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, and Quezon before the senator went to Cagayan Valley.

About a week ago, the Senator also filed a resolution seeking a Senate probe on the 'human-made' causes of extreme flooding following the onslaught of Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

"We cannot afford to have another crisis within a crisis. Bilang mambabatas, naatasan tayo ng ating mga kababayan na mag-pasa ng mga panukalang magpapaunlad sa kanilang buhay. Kaya patuloy ang ating trabaho sa Senado, tuloy-tuloy ang pagsulong ng mga batas at pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon para hindi na maulit ang ganitong mga trahedya," Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros also filed a bill pushing for a national program that would build a 100-meter strip of mangroves and other vegetation to protect coastline communities that are most vulnerable to the effects of typhoons. The senator believes this "coastal greenbelt" is especially needed in areas along the Eastern Pacific Seaboard, such as Cagayan Valley.