Press Release

December 2, 2020 Bong Go: "Armed struggle not the way to achieving positive change and long-lasting peace"; says PRRD familiar with dynamics of Leftist groups given his experiences with them as Davao City mayor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Tuesday, December 1, defended President Rodrigo Duterte's statements denying the government is red-tagging Makabayan bloc organizations, saying that the latter is privy to several pieces of information about Leftist groups given his experiences as former mayor of Davao City. "Maraming alam si Pangulong Duterte, dati siyang mayor ng Davao City. Kami po, magkasama kami for the past 22 years. Talagang alam namin kung sino ang talagang may linya — sa Left," Go said during an ambush interview right after personally leading the distribution of emergency assistance to fire victims in Quezon City. He added that Duterte is telling the truth, saying, "kung ano po ang sinabi ni Pangulong Duterte, totoo po 'yun. Witness po s'ya sa mga bagay na 'yan. 'Wag na po tayong magmaang-maangan pa," he said. During his weekly Talk to the People address on Monday, Duterte denied the government is red-tagging Makabayan bloc organizations but, instead, is identifying these groups and their dynamics with the CPP-NPA. The President also mentioned that he trusts the military's assertion that the groups are mere fronts of the Communist Party of the Philippines. "We are not red-tagging you. We are identifying you as members in a grand conspiracy comprising all the legal fronts that you have organized headed by NDF (National Democratic Front) and Communist Party of the Philippines," Duterte said Denouncing their acts, Duterte added that the movement is only bent on destroying the country's democratic institutions. "May mga ilang tao na nanggaling sa inyong kampo na openly attacked you, not only criticized, for your sheer brutality in this communal war," Duterte previously said. The chief executive also warned the Lumads should they continue to pursue their ties with the rebel group. Meanwhile, Go said that he personally does not want to see Filipinos killing each other, adding that an armed struggle is not the solution to achieving lasting peace. "Ako naman, personally ayokong nagkakapatayan ang Pilipino laban sa kapwa Pilipino, nasasaktan po ako," he said. "'Di po nadadaan sa armed struggle 'yan at kung gusto n'yo talaga ng totoo at maayos na pagbabago na makakabuti sa bawat Pilipino, tigilan n'yo na ang armadong pakikibaka," he ended.