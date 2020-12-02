Hontiveros seeks DBP documents on P9.5B loan for SEA Games facilities

Senator Risa Hontiveros is seeking all relevant documentation from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) in the hopes of getting a reasonable explanation for the P9.5B loan the agency released for the construction of facilities for the recent South East Asian Games.

"Nagpadala kami ng pormal na sulat sa DBP para makakuha ng dokumento na inaasahan naming magdedetalye ng bilyun bilyong loan na ito. Target namin yung mga files around May 2018 at hiningi namin yung loan or credit agreement, signing authority, minutes of the meeting, mga relevant presentations, management memorandum ng loan sa MTD Berhad, at higit sa lahat, yung yung Counsel's Opinion or legal sufficiency na galing sa counsel ng DBP," the senator said in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

Hontiveros hopes the documents could shed light on specific personalities involved, as well as the decision-making process that allowed a private company, like MTD Berhad, to secure a loan from a government bank "in record time".

"Umaasa kami na diringgin ng DBP ang aming request letter - in the spirit of transparency - upang hindi na kailanganin pang ipa-subpoena sa kumite," she said.

In her statement, Hontiveros referred to the DBP loan as one of the "ingredients" of a "special ginisa recipe", referring to the Filipino idiom "ginisa sa sariling mantika."

"Matapos ma-approve ng DBM ang 2019 budget, natanggap na ng BCDA ang 9.5 bilyong piso para sa SEA Games facilities. Ito ang perang ibininayad nila sa utang ng MTD Berhad sa DBP. Ang ibinayad ng BCDA sa utang ng MTD Berhad sa DBP ay mula sa national budget. Mula sa kaban ng bayan," she said.

The statement comes as Hontiveros continues to push for a Senate probe on the controversial joint venture agreement between the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and developer MTD Berhad for the 2019 SEA Games facilities.

"Importante ang imbestigasyon na ito dahil, sa sobrang galing ng mga chef sa transaksyong ito, parang may balak silang magluto uli," she said, amid reports the country is open to becoming a backup host for future editions of the SEA Games in case any designated country withdraws.

"Kung nagkataon, ginisa na naman ba ang uulamin ng sambayanang Pilipino? Parang nakaka-umay na yata," she concluded.