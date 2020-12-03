Gordon: PRC accomplishes twice-high measles-rubella and polio vaccination

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) achieved twice the target for the supplemental vaccinations for measles-rubella and oral polio, offering protection for the children from these life-threatening diseases.

PRC continued its mass immunization program; and from October 26 to November 25, it achieved 110,354 vaccinations in Luzon and Mindanao which is 129% over its target of 50,000 vaccinations. In spite of the challenges of ravelling to far-flung places with quarantine protocols still up in some areas, PRC was able to mobilize and deploy 715 volunteers and 84 staff to select regions of Luzon and Mindanao to achieve such percentage.

"The Philippine Red Cross puts a high premium on the health and welfare of children. We are always in pursuit of maximizing the number of children immunized because this ensures not only their well-being but also their future," PRC Chairman & CEO, Sen. Richard Gordon said.

In Luzon, PRC reached 99,417 households with 31,565 vaccinated for measles-rubella immunization and 43,943 for oral polio. While in Mindanao, Red Cross visited 115,234 households and administered measles-rubella immunization to 32,846 children.

"These numbers reflect how quick and efficient PRC volunteers and staff are. A heartful run, as their dedication to mass immunization keeps on getting better and better. We are thankful for their hard work time and time again," PRC Chairman Gordon said.