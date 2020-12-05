Dispatch from Crame No. 988:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Statement on the Killing of Los Baños Mayor Caesar Perez

After the successive killings of lawyers, here's another EJK of an incumbent LGU official, Los Baños Mayor Caesar Perez, reportedly included in the so-called Narcolist. Another cold-blooded assassination night at the Municipal Hall premises.

Another brazen assault on the human right against arbitrary deprivation of life and the constitutional human right to due process of law.

We cannot be numbed or desensitized by this continuing cycle of violence and impunity. We cannot remain silent.

Silence or apathy promotes this madness.