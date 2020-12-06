Press Release

December 6, 2020 POE URGES NEED TO STEM BRAIN DRAIN IN TELCO SECTOR Sen. Grace Poe sounded the alarm on the need for initiatives to stem brain drain that deprives the Filipinos quality and efficient telecommunications services. The chairperson of the public services committee raised the matter as the panel prepares to convene for a public hearing on Dec. 7, Monday to tackle measures granting the application for franchises of several telecommunications companies in the country. Poe noted that many households have complained that telcos service providers could not seem to find a steady fix for the internet and signal problems of their subscribers. "Kulang yata sila sa magagaling na teknikal na tao kasi pabalik-balik din ang problema. 'Yun din ang problema dito sa ating brain drain na tinatawag," she said. "Masaya tayo na ang ating mga OFW ay kinikilala sa ibang bansa dahil sa kanilang kapabilidad at talento, pero nawawala rin ang magagaling dito sa atin. Nagkukulang din tayo ng tao, kahit na ang magagaling dito na technical persons natin sobra rin silang nahihirapan sa dami ng nangangailangan sa kanila," Poe lamented. The senator exhorted local businesses to open up quality opportunities to Filipinos, so they would not be forced to work abroad. "Importante sana na magdagdag ng sapat na trabaho dito sa atin. Magbukas pa sana ng pwesto, kasi kulang sila ng teknikal na tao. Kapag nagkakaroon ng bagyo, kapag nagkakaroon ng kung anumang aberya, hindi rin nila maasikaso agad," she said. "Huwag sanang magtipid sa pagbibigay ng trabaho sa ating mga kababayan dahil kung sila ay hindi na kinakailangang umalis, mas maraming makakatugon sa ating pangangailangan dito at sila rin ay mayroong pagkakakitaan, hindi na kailangang iwanan ang pamilya," Poe stressed. Even as the government put the screws on the telcos to erect more towers and needed infrastructure all over the country, Poe said it is vital to ensure that the daily operations are manned by competent and knowledgeable people to address the needs of the public for reliable, accessible and affordable connection. On Monday's hearing, the senator said she will ask for a report from the telcos on their compliance to the government's directive to accelerate the building of cell towers, including in far-flung areas. The Bayanihan to Recover As One Act or Bayanihan 2 has waived several permit requirements for the telcos to allow them to hasten the construction of cell towers. "Tatanungin natin ilan na ba nagawa ninyo itong taon na ito? Sapat na ba ito kasi sa ngayon parang nagkukulang pa tayo ng 50,000 cell towers para maging maayos. Ilan na ba ang kanilang nagawa," she said. Poe said the public services panel will also look into the application of the third player, Dito Telecommunity Corporation, for another 25-year franchise. She said her committee will ask for an update on the earlier commitment of Dito to deliver a minimum internet speed of 27 mbps and to provide services to certain unserved and underserved areas in the country. "Gusto nating magtagumpay ang kahit na anong telco company na makapagbigay ng serbisyo kasi kung magtagumpay silang lahat tayo ay mabibiyayaan ng kaginhawaan sa ating trabaho at sa ating pag-aaral. Pero 'pag hindi naman nila nagawa 'yun, hindi rin naman natin ginagawa ang ating responsibilidad at tungkulin kung ibibigay natin ang prangkisa sa kanila," Poe explained.