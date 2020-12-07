Press Release

December 7, 2020 Bong Go assures Filipinos that they may continue to conveniently avail of medical assistance from Malasakit Centers nationwide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, reminded Filipinos not to neglect their medical needs because of the expenses involved. Instead, he strongly encouraged indigent and financially incapacitated patients to seek government assistance for their medical bills by visiting the nearest Malasakit Center in their area. "Ano ba ang kwalipikasyon sa Malasakit Center? Basta Pilipino, poor and indigent patient ka, qualified ka. Inyo ito, walang pinipili ang Malasakit Center," Go said during a television interview on Laging Handa on the occasion of the inaugural broadcast of the newly opened Mindanao Media Hub in Davao City on Saturday, December 5. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop in which Filipino patients can conveniently avail medical assistance from the relevant government agencies, namely the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. "Kakabukas lang natin kahapon ng 94th na Malasakit Center diyan sa San Fernando City, La Union....Sa ngayon mahigit 1.8 million na ang natulungan. Mayroon na tayong 49 sa Luzon, 23 sa Mindanao at 22 sa Visayas at tuloy-tuloy ang pagbubukas dahil batas na ito," said Go. On December 3, 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the "Malasakit Centers Act of 2019", which directs the establishment of a Malasakit Center in every DOH-run hospital throughout the country as well as the Philippine General Hospital in Manila. Other public hospitals may also establish their own centers, provided that they meet the criteria to guarantee sustainability of its operations. During the interview, the Senator spoke with Rowena Belantar from Davao City who expressed gratitude for the assistance extended to her six-month-old daughter through the Malasakit Center. Go offered to assist with the purchase of her maintenance medicine after learning her daughter has cerebral palsy. "Maraming, maraming salamat po sa tulong niyo, lalo na ngayon wala kaming ibang malapitan, lalo na si baby, marami pong maintenance," she said. "Misis 'wag kayong mag-aalala kami na pong bahala. Tutulungan namin kayo at asikasuhin mo lang ang anak mo," Go responded. Go also offered the assistance of his office to the family of fifteen-year-old Aina Macalbi also from Davao City who is struggling with medical debt. "Kakausapin po namin ang doktor niyo para sa inyong down payment at tutulungan namin kayo sa inyong pagpapa-ospital hanggang makauwi kayo, pati pamasahe niyo," he promised. In the end, the Senator reassured patients in similar situations that government assistance is available to them should they seek it. "Nandito po ang inyong gobyerno. Lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center. Kami ni Pangulong Duterte sa abot ng aming makakaya ay tutulong kami sa inyo," said Go. "Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, 'wag kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa amin dahil trabaho po namin ang magserbisyo sa inyo at 'wag kayo magpasalamat sa amin. Tutulungan namin kayo sa abot ng aming makakaya."