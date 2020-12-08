REBUILDING HOUSES, BUILDING HOPE: PRC AIDS CATANDUANES AND CAMSUR FOLKS AFFECTED BY TYPHOON ROLLY

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in partnership with American Red Cross, USAid, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and Qatar Red Crescent, conducted relief efforts to aid the typhoon-affected families in Catanduanes and Camarines Sur, distributing cash grants and shelter tool kits beneficial to their recovery.

With the unbearable damage brought by the typhoons to the province, PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard Gordon visited the region for the third time to ensure consistent rehabilitation efforts for the residents. In this recent visit, PRC Ambassador and Ms. Universe 2018 Catriona Gray accompanied the PRC Chairman, volunteers, and staff to personally assess the situation and development of Catanduanes and Camarines Sur.

The humanitarian organization distributed PHP 500,000 worth of shelter tool kits and galvanized iron sheets to 61 families whose homes have been hit hard by the successive typhoons. PRC also provided tarpaulin and sleeping kits as part of its shelter rebuilding efforts.

Moreover, 200 families in Tigaon, Camarines Sur, and 364 families in Brgy. Palnab Del Sur, Virac, Catanduanes received PHP 3,500 cash grant each from PRC.

"This cash assistance will jumpstart the livelihoods of the affected families in Bicol. After the typhoons which hit their area, this relief provision can ensure their recovery and help them start anew," Gordon said.