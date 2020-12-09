Press Release

December 9, 2020 Bong Go says too early to talk about elections; urges everyone to focus on public service by addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and helping Filipinos in crisis situations Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said he would rather focus on public service, addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and helping Filipinos in crisis situations, rather than engaging in any election-related discussions. In an interview after he personally led the distribution of assistance to Typhoon Ulysses victims in Bulacan, Go said that while there is no doubt that he will support President Rodrigo Duterte should he choose to be the running mate of her daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte if she decides to run for president in the next elections, he clarified that it is too early to talk about elections, especially given the current situation of the country and the various challenges that need to be addressed. "Kung ako ang tatanungin, of course, susuportahan ko po 'yan dahil naniniwala po ako kay Pangulong Duterte at kay Mayora Sara, pero sa ngayon napakaaga pa pong pag-usapan ang pulitika, unahin muna natin ang pandemya baka kung 'di tayo makalagpas sa pandemya, wala tayong pulitikang pag-uusapan," Go said. In the same interview, Go reiterated that protecting and saving the lives of the Filipino people is what is important to him right now given the threats of COVID-19, series of calamities, and various crises being faced by the country. "'Wag muna tayo mag-usap ng pulitika, napakatagal pa 'yang pulitikang 'yan at 'di pa po makakatulong 'yan sa panahong ito. Importante po malagpasan natin ito," he said, referring to the 2022 national and local elections. Go also continued to assure the public that the poor and vulnerable sectors, as well as frontliners, will be prioritized once a vaccine against the virus is proven safe and available. "Kami naman ni Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte, kapag mayro'n nang vaccine na available at nadeklarang safe na po ito ay uunahin namin ang mga mahihirap at 'yung mga vulnerable sector," he said. Until then, the Senator encouraged the public to continue adhering to the health and safety protocols, such as wearing masks and face shields, observing social distancing and frequent hand washing, among others, to prevent the further spread of the virus. "Ako'y natutuwa na ang Pilipino ay disiplinado po at sumusunod sa paalaala ng gobyerno. Just cooperate with the government. Para po ito sa inyo. Lahat po ng aming ginagawa ay para sa kabutihan po ninyo," he said in his previous statements. Meanwhile, Go personally delivered anew various forms of assistance to the victims of Typhoon Ulysses in Baliuag, Sta. Maria and Guiguinto, Bulacan on Tuesday, December 8. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Go assured that he will continue to visit and extend assistance to Filipino in crisis situations while complying with the necessary health protocols imposed by the government to avoid the spread of COVID-19.