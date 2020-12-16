Press Release

December 16, 2020 Hontiveros: Science, not political favors, should guide PH efforts to get COVID-19 vaccine "Let's make it clear: The vaccine is a health solution, not a political favor. We should buy vaccines to protect our people from COVID-19. Not to advance anyone's political agenda." Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday made the statement as she urged the government to steer clear of political agendas in procuring COVID-19 vaccines. This comes after experts raised questions on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac, which government entered a deal with recently for 25 million doses for roll-out in the first quarter of 2021. Hontiveros said that the Sinovac vaccine has yet to undergo assessment by the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). She added that there is "no problem if the Chinese vaccine is safe, effective and cheap" but the domestic agencies need to "back it up with scientific proof before we make any commitments." "This stands for any and all possible vaccines. No shortcuts," she said. "Before we declare preference of any vaccine, I remind government that the first and only priority should be safety. Bago subukan, dapat safe at walang malubhang side effect ang bakuna na ituturok sa ilang milyong Pinoy. Bawat health standard at safety step ay dapat sundan. Hindi ito dapat madaliin," she said. "There are multiple and undeniable issues surrounding the vaccine offered by China, including transparency of data and results, emerging side effects as seen in Peru and even a company history of bribery. This is enough reason to worry. If we want people to trust the government's decisions and to trust vaccination, we need to earn it. There should be no compromises. Follow the protocol," she said. Hontiveros pointed out that the Sinovac vaccine is one of the most expensive available in the market at P3,629.50 in the Department of Health's (DOH) projection of prices. "So if it hasn't been proven to be safe, and it isn't even cheap, what is the basis for our preference for this vaccine?" she asked. The senator also warned against China's 'vaccine diplomacy,' citing leading research center Yusof Ishak Institute findings that the vaccine supply is "not unconditional" and that it could be used as a tool to advance the country's interest in the West Philippine Sea. "Hindi tayo dapat basta-basta bibili ng bakuna. Do not sacrifice Filipinos' health on the altar of the President's bias towards China, which has continuously denied the Hague ruling and abused our waters," she said. "This is about health, not politics. We shouldn't entertain political favors when lives are at stake, especially not those that can be harmful to the sovereignty of the country. Hindi dapat maging kapalit ng bakuna ang pananahimik ng bansa sa patuloy na pangangamkam at pagbabastos ng China sa West Philippine Sea," Hontiveros concluded.