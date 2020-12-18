Pangilinan asks govt to submit concrete Covid-19 vaccine plan before Christmas

SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday called on the government to submit a clear and concrete plan on the purchase and roll-out of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines before Christmas.

"Kung maaari, isumite na nila bago mag-Pasko 'yung kanilang mga aksyon, presentasyon para may puwede na tayong pag-aralan," Pangilinan said in a media interview.

"Kailangang mag-step-up ang gobyerno sa pagsugpo sa Covid. Sa Singapore, halimbawa, nasa phase three na sila, o pagbubukas muli bago mag-bagong taon at libreng bakuna para sa lahat pagdating ng third quarter ng 2021. Yan ang phase three. Tayo hanggang face shield pa lang," he added.

The Senate recently approved Pangilinan's Senate Resolution 594 asking the Senate Committee of the Whole to look into the government's national Covid-19 vaccination program.

The hearing may begin early January 2021, but the date is still to be decided.

Pangilinan underscored the importance of conducting the hearing to allay fears about the vaccine and guarantee that the government has a clear plan in the acquisition and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines that are safe for use.

"Importante na masagot ang mga agam-agam. Kung hindi masasagot ang pangamba ng taumbayan, kahit anong vaccine roll-out hindi magtatagumpay," he said.

Also, Pangilinan said there is a need to guarantee that the purchase of vaccines is corruption-free.

"Nais namin sa Senado na maliwanag ang vaccine roll-out dahil 70 percent ng populasyon sabi ng World Health Organization ang dapat mapabakuna," said Pangilinan.

The veteran senator said the country's return to normalcy and the revival of the economy hinge on the success of an overall game plan, not just the vaccine's purchase and roll-out.

"In the end, hangga't hindi natin natutugunan itong problema ng pagkalat ng Covid, apektado ang ating ekonomiya. Takot ang ating mga kababayan, marami ang magkakasakit at mamamatay, at hindi babalik ang sigla ng ating ekonomiya, patuloy ang gutom at kawalan ng trabaho," said Pangilinan.

"Kaya napakahalaga na tama at mabilis ang aksyon kontra Covid," he stressed.