Gatchalian on erring policemen: Legislate reforms to instill discipline

Legislating reforms in instilling discipline among the ranks of the Philippine National Police (PNP) appears to be needed to address the likes of Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca, said Senator Win Gatchalian.

"Sa pag-aanalisa ko sa video na nagpapakita kung paano pinatay ang mag-ina, tingnan natin 'yung proseso ng pagdidisiplina sa mga tiwaling pulis nang sa gayun ay maihiwalay sila sa hanay ng mga matitinong pulis at maiwasan ang mga krimeng katulad ng ginawa ni Nuezca," he said.

"We can legislate the process of disciplining the ranks of those in the PNP, and we can legislate additional budget to improve the process if need be," Gatchalian added.

Gatchalian is one of the six senators who filed Senate Resolution No. 600 seeking to investigate, in aid of inquiry, the series of unlawful killings of private citizens including doctors, lawyers, journalists and members of other professions with the end view of identifying gaps in law enforcement.

While they're set to look into the circumstances surrounding the series of unlawful killings, Gatchalian said they likewise intend to look whether appropriate actions were undertaken by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) and other concerned law enforcement agencies.

"In the case of the Napolcom, the agency that conducts pre-charge investigation of police anomalies, irregularities, and summary dismissal of erring police officers, we want to find out how it handled the cases against Nuezca who has a checkered past," he said.

"Maybe we have to revisit their functions and procedure in exercising administrative control and supervision over the ranks of PNP," the senator added.

"Ang nakikita ko ay ang kawalan ng matibay na proseso sa pagdidisiplina sa kapulisan natin at yan ay matagal ko nang sinasabi. Kung ang ating mga kapulisan ay hindi nadidisiplina, malaya nilang magagawa ang kanilang gustong gawin nang hindi sila napaparusahan at lalakas ang loob nila," he emphasized, adding that Nuezca should have exercised his being a law enforcer in dealing with his neighbors and not resort to killing.

"Sabihin na natin na talagang nagkaroon ng komosyon doon pero hindi naman ganun ang kanyang trabaho. Ang kanyang trabaho ay ihinto ang gulo at arestuhin kung may mga lumabag sa batas. Dapat pumunta sya doon para ayusin yung gulo at hindi mag-umpisa ng gulo lalo na ang mag-umpisa ng patayan," said Gatchalian.