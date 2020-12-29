POE ON THE SIGNING OF THE BUDGET:

The government must pursue wise and timely spending of the newly-signed 2021 budget.

Containing the pandemic, reviving the economy, and providing jobs for our people remain the greatest challenges in making the budget work.

The impact of this allocation should trickle down to the Filipinos, especially those plunged into despair by the pandemic.

The budget may not solve the economic crisis entirely, but it will certainly help us through it.