Bong Go urges Filipinos to continue the bayanihan spirit in welcoming the New Year by cooperating with government and strictly following health protocols

As part of his New Year's Day message, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged Filipinos to continue to strictly observe health protocols provided by the government to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a radio interview on Monday, December 28, Go encouraged the public to remain vigilant and avoid any mass gathering, such as parties, in celebrating the holidays, especially the upcoming New Year.

"Sa mga kapatid kong Pilipino, konting tiis lang po. Nalampasan natin ang Pasko. Sa New Year naman po, 'wag pa rin tayong mag-party," Go said in the interview.

"Ang importante po, kasama niyo ang inyong mahal sa buhay at magsalo-salo ang pamilya. 'Wag na pong mag-imbita ng kapitbahay o mga hindi nakatira sa bahay niyo dahil importante po na walang magkahawahan," he added.

Go emphasized the need to strictly adhere to health and safety protocols imposed by the country's Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, such as frequent washing of hands, wearing of masks and face shields in public, social distancing and avoidance of unessential travels.

"Marami pa tayong New Year na ise-celebrate kapag nalampasan natin ang pandemyang ito pero kung di kayo naniniwala at nagkaroon kayo ng COVID, eh baka wala na kayong New Year sa susunod na taon," Go shared.

"So, pili po kayo ng sacrifice ngayon. Magdasal at sama-sama kayo ng pamilya niyo at marami pa tayong New Year na darating sa buhay natin," he added.

As the chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also shared that once the COVID-19 vaccine is considered safe, effective, and approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the government will prioritize and ensure access of the poor and the vulnerable sectors as well as frontliners.

"Pag meron na tayong safe na vaccine, 'wag po kayong mag-alala, uunahin po namin ni Pangulong Duterte lahat ng mahihirap, vulnerable, frontliners, guro at senior citizen," he said.

"'Yung mahihirap po ang dapat mabigyan ng access, 'yung mga walang pambili at di alam saan kukuha ng vaccine. 'Yun po ang uunahin namin ni Pangulong Duterte," he added.

Go assured that the government is exhausting all means possible to secure safe and effective vaccines for the Filipino people in line with the continuing bayanihan efforts to overcome this crisis.

"I urge every Filipino to remain vigilant and cooperate with your government. Lahat pong ito ay ginagawa para sa kapakanan ninyo. Magtulungan lang po tayo at patuloy na magmalasakit sa kapwa. Ang maayos na kalusugan at ligtas na komunidad ang pinaka-importanteng maipapamahagi natin sa ating mga mahal sa buhay sa pagpasok ng bagong taon," he said.

"Magdasal lang po tayo. Maraming salamat po at happy New Year!," he ended.