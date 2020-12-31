SENATOR NANCY BINAY'S NEW YEAR 2021 MESSAGE

Ang nakaraang taon ay nagpakumbaba sa atin sa maraming paraan, ngunit itinuro din sa atin na tingnan ang ating mga sarili, at pagtuunan kung ano ang pinakamahalaga -- kalusugan, pamilya, at ang ating pananampalataya.

The times ahead may still seem uncertain, but we know that 2021 offers an opportunity for us to reset and refocus.

As we start to face the challenges of the new normal, let us seek the Lord's guidance that we may be given the strength in the years to follow as we strive to come out better collectively -- as a family, as a nation.

Dapat tayong magpasalamat sa lahat ng oras sa Diyos sa kanyang kaloob na buhay na ibinigay sa atin. There is a deeper reason why we survived 2020.

To borrow the words of Edna St. Vincent Millay, "Life must go on; I forget just why."

For we are all part of a greater plan and purpose -- that's heartwarming enough to know why.

Happy New Hope and Healing to all!